Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 499 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $53,592.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,983 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $540,007.71.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $175,348.02.

On Monday, April 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $115,307.32.

On Thursday, April 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 705 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $63,132.75.

Natera Stock Down 0.4 %

NTRA stock opened at $106.10 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $117.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Natera by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.