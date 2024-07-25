Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNMD. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of MNMD opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $626.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.58.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

