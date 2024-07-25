Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MNMD

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

MNMD opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.