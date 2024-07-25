Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.25 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15). 90,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 48,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40 ($0.13).

Mineral & Financial Investments Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.90 million, a P/E ratio of 262.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 41.91, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.32.

Insider Activity

In other Mineral & Financial Investments news, insider Jacques Vaillancourt bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,113.30). Company insiders own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

