Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 15,063 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,760,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Autohome by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,599 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,695,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,111,000 after acquiring an additional 42,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATHM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.23 million. Autohome had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

