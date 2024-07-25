Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 19,924 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of PROG worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth $12,666,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 157,024 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 83.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 260,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 118,698 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 169,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROG in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

PROG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.10. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. PROG had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $641.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.