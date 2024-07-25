Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 40,566 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,566 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.32% of Hello Group worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hello Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 10,987.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOMO opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Hello Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

