Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 7,056 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,394,000 after purchasing an additional 502,005 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Bank OZK by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 300,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank OZK by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,279,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 51,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,293,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bank OZK by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 128,101 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Bank OZK Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OZK opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.52. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

