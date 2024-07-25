Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 7.6% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $421,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 192,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 42.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Down 1.0 %

HRB opened at $55.87 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRB

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.