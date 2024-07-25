Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODP. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of ODP stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09.

ODP Company Profile

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

