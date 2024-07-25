Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 14,896 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 153.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in California Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 7.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in California Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

