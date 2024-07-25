Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 1,755 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after buying an additional 99,212 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.63.

AGCO Trading Down 1.1 %

AGCO stock opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average of $111.70. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $92.75 and a one year high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

