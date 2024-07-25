Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 8,503 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Sylvamo worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sylvamo by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 28,763 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Sylvamo by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sylvamo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Sylvamo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SLVM opened at $72.09 on Thursday. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.40%. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Further Reading

