Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Westlake by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,605,000 after purchasing an additional 675,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $50,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

Shares of WLK opened at $141.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.29. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $112.77 and a 52 week high of $162.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

