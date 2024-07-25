Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,131 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 60,416 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $83,069,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,374 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 648,775 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $15,597,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $14,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

NEP opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.03. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.