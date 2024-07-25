Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,201 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $111.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.23. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $99.24 and a 52-week high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

