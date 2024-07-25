Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

NYSE:ARW opened at $120.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

