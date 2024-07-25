Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 963,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,148,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $1,855,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 616,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after buying an additional 48,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 746.4% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 31,945 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.8 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.10.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

