Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PRI opened at $248.26 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $256.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.49 and its 200-day moving average is $233.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PRI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.50.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

