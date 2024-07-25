Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Sally Beauty worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 292,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $908.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

