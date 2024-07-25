Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.55 Million Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,512 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Futu were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth $65,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 8.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.
Futu Stock Performance
Shares of FUTU opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $81.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FUTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.37.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUTU
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
