Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Ternium by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of TX stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $45.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ternium

About Ternium

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.