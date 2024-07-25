Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.03 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 684.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,302 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

