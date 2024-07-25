Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,028 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 4,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,232,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $905,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BNS opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BNS. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.