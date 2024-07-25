Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,552 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

