Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.73.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

