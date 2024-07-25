Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $1.22 Million in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Barclays downgraded Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,674,154.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677 in the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

