Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 438,664 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $65.58 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at $147,560,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $10,089,200. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.