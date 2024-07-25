Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 10,655 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 27,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 152.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Garrett Motion stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,827.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,337,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,647,353.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

