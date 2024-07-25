Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 53,158 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,158 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 45.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,528,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 643,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Trading Down 9.6 %

NYSE:ATUS opened at $1.61 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $740.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

About Altice USA

(Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

