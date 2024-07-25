Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 6,327 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,528 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

SM Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

SM stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

