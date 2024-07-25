Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 968 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,521,000 after buying an additional 3,506,181 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.75.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.