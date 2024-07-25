Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $437,842,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560,929 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth $39,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

MBLY stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -106.14, a PEG ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.07. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,045.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

