Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Murphy USA by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.83.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $499.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $463.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.49 and a 12-month high of $520.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.