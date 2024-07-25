Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Carter’s worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 9,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Carter’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

