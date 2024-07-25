Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 120,855 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,855 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

