Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,238 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,383,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 158,363 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 133,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 104,713 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,572.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 103,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,382,000 after acquiring an additional 55,077 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 3.5 %

BCC stock opened at $129.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.37 and a 200 day moving average of $134.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

