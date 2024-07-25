Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 135,730 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,730 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Grab were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grab by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Grab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 944,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Grab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 552,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRAB. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

GRAB stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 0.81. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

