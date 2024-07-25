Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,613 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DOX opened at $83.15 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.