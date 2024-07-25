Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,635 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,213,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,156 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after acquiring an additional 160,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,363,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 917,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,945,000 after buying an additional 56,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,244,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $95.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.