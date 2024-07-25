Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,227 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 17,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $110.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

