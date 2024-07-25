Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 660 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 30,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

