Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 785 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,829,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PBF Energy by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $54,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,042,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,237,577.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,091,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,004,617. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.30.

PBF Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

PBF Energy stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.60.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

