Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,538,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.