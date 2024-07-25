Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Voya Financial by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 62,781 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $71.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $71.26. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

