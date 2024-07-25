Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Shares Down 6.1%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.93 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.93 ($0.06). 112,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 633,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The firm has a market cap of £13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.70.

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

