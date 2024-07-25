Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.30

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 1019393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -106.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.