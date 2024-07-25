Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare updated its FY24 guidance to $23.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.500- EPS.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $288.96 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $282.96 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

