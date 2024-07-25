Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Cut to $351.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $412.00 to $351.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $382.55.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $288.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $282.96 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.75 and a 200-day moving average of $354.31.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.65 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

