Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $354.00 to $297.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare traded as low as $282.96 and last traded at $286.76, with a volume of 66740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $289.60.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,320,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,678,000 after purchasing an additional 107,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

